President of Armenia visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

They visited the mausoleum of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, which is adjacent to the mosque and recalled the Founding Father's qualities and wise approach that enriched the culture of tolerance and peaceful co-existence among various nations of the world.

The Armenian president toured the mosque and was briefed about the history, components, and the various architectural styles that have been used in its construction.

At the end of the visit, the country's guest was presented with a copy of the book, "Spaces of Light" book, which contains the winning photographs in the photography competition "Spaces of Light" that is organised by the SZGM Centre every year in celebration of the scenic aesthetics and visual culture of the mosque.

The SZGM Centre is affiliated to the Ministry of Presidential Affairs and enjoys support and the follow up by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs. It was established to represent a cultural and intellectual platform formed on the combined basis of cultural and national values.

The landmark reflects the concepts and values enshrined by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in the conscience and consciousness of the UAE, and constitutes an extension to the teachings of the Emirati religious values of national identity.