UAE provides new batch of vehicles to Hadramaut security services

These security and police vehicles will strengthen the security in other districts, Al Bahsani said, also thanking the UAE for its efforts in supporting the security of Hadramaut province.

In turn, Brigadier Ahmed Al Muhairi, Representative of the UAE Ministry of Interior in Hadramaut, said that initiative comes as a complement to the first batch of vehicles, patrol cars, ambulances, fire engines and motorcycles for security and police force. A total of 277 such vehicles have been given so far.

The ceremony was attended by a number of security officials from the Ministry of Interior and Hadramaut and Arab Coalition Forces.