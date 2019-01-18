Hamdan bin Zayed launches Al Dhafra Municipality Smart Car Project

The project aims to provide smart car services, raise awareness about relevant laws and regulations, and involve them in advancing their region.

It also aims to reach out to the entire community and provide them with best possible services, especially to senior citizens, people of determination and the nation’s defenders, to ensure social welfare and happiness.

Sheikh Hamdan was briefed by Mohammed Ali Al Mansouri, Acting Director-General of the Al Dhafra Municipality, about the self-funded project.

Al Mansouri pointed out that the cost of each car amounts to AED50,000 on top of its value, while stressing that the services provided by the municipality aim to benefit its clients from any location through the use of the cars, especially those whose age and health conditions prevent them from travelling to the municipality’s offices, by providing them with services at their locations. The cars are provided with advanced e-equipment, including computer, printer and wireless devices.

Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the keenness of the wise leadership to ensure the happiness of UAE citizens, fulfil their needs, improve the services and make them more accessible and flexible, in line with international standards.

He also praised the municipality’s efforts to ensure social welfare.

The meeting was attended by Sultan bin Khalfan Al Rumaithi, Under-Secretary of the Court of the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and Ahmed Mattar Al Dhaheri, Director of the Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region.