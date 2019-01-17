UAE condemns suicide car bomb attack in Colombia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said in a statement that the UAE "condemns this terrorist act," reiterating the country's principled and unequivocal position rejecting all forms of violence and terrorism that target all without distinction to religion or race and regardless of their sources and pretexts.

''The UAE stands in solidarity with the government and people of Colombia in their fight against violence and extremism,'' the Ministry said in a statement today.

The ministry called on the international community to unify efforts in confronting extremism and terrorism that pose a threat to global security and stability.

The ministry expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured during the terrorist act.