Dubai CP follows up work mechanisms of ‘Dubai Future Councils’

Sheikh Hamdan’s remarks came as he was following up, accompanied by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future, and Vice Chairman of Board of Trustees and Managing Director of DFF; the programmes and work mechanisms and orientations of Dubai Future Councils, and reviewed the ideas and challenges that the Councils will work on solving it and find right solutions in a creative ways.

"Launching Dubai Future Councils is a result of a clear vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and a practical step to create a joint platform to build the future of key sectors in Dubai over the next 50 years," Sheikh Hamdan said. "Dubai Future Councils are tasked with huge mission to explore the future of key sectors to make Dubai the best city in the world, and to become a factory of creative and innovative ideas, that government and private departments work together to develop and turns it into projects and achievements," He added.

He directed team works to work collectively and closely to develop programmes and initiatives to update key sectors; adding that Sheikh Mohammed closely follow up of the Councils and awaits rapid solutions of the sectors of the Councils.