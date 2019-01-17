UAE Ambassador holds discussions with Emirati companies in India

The session aimed to provide a platform for Emirati companies to express their fears and opinions and exchange expertise, as well as to explain their expansion plans in India, according to Al Banna.

Al Banna highlighted the importance of holding follow-up meetings and requested the companies to prepare summaries of their unresolved issues.

The discussion witnessed the participation of heads of leading Emirati companies in India, including DP World, Emirates Airlines, Etihad Airways and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank.

It was also attended by Mohammed Saleh Ahmed Al Teneiji, UAE Consul-General in Mumbai, Ahmed Sultan Al Falahi, Commercial Attaché at the UAE Embassy, and Abdul Salam, Director-General of the UAE-India Joint Business Council.

At the start of his speech, Al Banna welcomed the representatives of the Emirati companies and highlighted the growing bilateral relations between the two countries, especially in the areas of the economy and trade. He also explained the creation of a fast track system for the UAE’s investments in India, to assure Emirati companies in the country.