Mohamed bin Zayed visits Eissa Saeed Al Khaili in Al Ain

Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, accompanied Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed during the visit.

Al Khaili welcomed His Highness, the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, and expressed his happiness and appreciation to His Highness for the visit and his interest in maintaining continued communication with citizens.

Sheikh Mohamed exchanged cordial greetings and conversations with attendees, highlighting the important role the UAE's sons and daughters play in the nation's development journey, carrying forward the values and lessons left behind by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Al Khaili hosted a luncheon in honour of His Highness.

Accompanying Sheikh Mohamed were Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, Sheikh Hazza bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Under-Secretary of the Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, Sheikh Zayed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Director of the Office of the Abu Dhabi Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, Sheikh Theyab bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, and Mohamed Ali Alabbar, Chairman of Emaar Properties, along with a number of Sheikhs and officials.