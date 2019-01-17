UAE Ambassador meets South Africa's Police Minister

During the meeting, the two sides discussed means of enhancing bilateral ties between the two countries. Ambassador Al Hamli also extended an invitation to Minister Cele to participate in the upcoming UAE SWAT Challenge, which will take place in Dubai from 10th to 14th February.

The South African Minister welcomed the invitation and confirmed his participation in the challenge. He also praised the successes achieved by the UAE across a number of fields, as well as the security and stability enjoyed by the country.