Abu Dhabi Crown Prince visits Sheikh Zayed Desert Learning Centre

On his arrival at the Centre, His Highness was greeted by Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri, Director-General of the Al Ain Zoo and Aquarium Public Institution, along with Centre's employees.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed toured the Centre's five interactive galleries - the Sheikh Zayed Tribute Hall, Abu Dhabi Desert Over Time, Abu Dhabi's Living World, People of the Desert, and Looking to the Future. The galleries provide visitors a glimpse into a journey through time as stories and movies take them to the past, present and future of the UAE, to reconsider their relationship with the environment and encourage them to communicate with it and to adopt more sustainable lifestyles.

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince was briefed by Centre staff on the various programmes and activities that the Centre engages in, including those that focus on the UAE's heritage and national identity, its flora and fauna, and desert traditions.