Mohamed bin Zayed visits Al Ain's tourist destinations

His Highness began his tour at Green Mubazzarah, a natural landmark located at the bottom of Jebel Hafeet, offering natural hot springs. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed then inspected a number of housing projects for UAE citizens.

During the tour of the housing projects, His Highness affirmed the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, ensures that the nation's citizens are cared for, and that their issues and aspirations are addressed, carrying forward the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who, since the UAE inception, made sure that interests of Emiratis are at the core of the nation's development progress.

The Emirati housing development project at Jebel Hafeet will include 3,000 residential villas, covering an area of 4,535,000 square metres with a wide range of amenities like school, health and recreational facilities and eight mosques located at the Western base of Jebel Hafeet.

His Highness also inspected the Ain Al Fayda Lakes, and heard from official on relevant development projects and ideas being undertaken.

Accompanying Sheikh Mohamed were Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazroui, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, and Mohamed Ali Alabbar, Chairman of Emaar Properties.