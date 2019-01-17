CBUAE holds its 1st Board of Directors meeting for 2019

The meeting was attended by Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh, Deputy Chairman of the Board and Mubarak Rashed Al Mansoori, the Governor, and Board members; Their Excellencies Younis Haji Al Khoori, Khaled Mohammed Salem Balama, Khalid Ahmad Al Tayer and Ali Mohammed Al Madawi Al Remeithi, as well as by Their Excellencies Mohamad Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasi, Deputy Governor, Saif Hadef Al Shamsi, Assistant Governor and a group of senior Central Bank staff.

Chairman of the Board opened the meeting by thanking the wise leadership for their trust in the members of the Board of Directors of the Central Bank.

The Chairman also thanked former members of the Board for their faithful service and distinguished efforts during their term of office and wished them success in their future endeavors in service of the nation. The Chairman also welcomed new members, and wished them success in performance of their duties.

The Governor also thanked the wise leadership for their trust in the members of the Board of Directors, thanked former members of the Board, and welcomed new members, wishing them success in their tasks and duties.

The Board reviewed the 2017-2021 CBUAE Strategic Plan. The Board discussed, and approved the Central Bank’s budget for the financial year 2019. The Board also discussed the re-formation of the board committees, and took appropriate decision in this regard.