UAE Ambassador attends Korea's EDUCTEC exhibition

The three-day fair, currently held at the COEX Convention and Exhibition Centre in the South Korean capital, Seoul, is witnessing the participation of a delegation from the Ministry of Education as its guest of honour.

The delegation includes 14 members and is headed by Marwan Al Sawaleh, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Education, who explained the scientific experience applied in the UAE’s education system, the best practices adopted in teaching students at various educational stages, and the latest international curriculums that have proven their success and created an innovative and leading international education system.

Al Nuaimi explained the ministry’s new innovative teaching programmes and its website, which serve both students and teachers.

He also commended the UAE’s advancement and development in this area while affirming its support for the smart education system, and highlighting the leadership’s efforts to improve the creativity of students, especially in the area of modern technology, which will support the fourth industrial revolution.

The fair is an opportunity to showcase the UAE’s level of education, which is connected to modern technology, to improve the ability of students to achieve scientific innovation and motivate and empower them to utilise their creative energies.