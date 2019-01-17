UAE keen to make tolerance platform, lifestyle, model to be followed globally: Abdullah bin Zayed

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the committee's members, stressing the huge responsibility entrusted to them to highlight the importance of this national occasion and the need to implement the directives of the UAE's leadership to consolidate the pioneering role played by the UAE as a global capital for tolerance and civilised coexistence.

He highlighted the importance of keeping on building on the national gains and accomplishments achieved in the 'Year of Zayed'. He added that the UAE - based on the legacy of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan - is keen to make tolerance a platform, lifestyle, and a unique model to be followed globally.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, in turn, said that Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan was a role model for tolerance, where he laid down the approach of tolerance in the UAE, which has become steadfast under the patronage of the country's leadership.

The members reviewed a number of proposals and views that could be developed into programmes, activities, and events during the Year of Tolerance. A number of ideas were also discussed on the theme of 'Year of Tolerance' as well as community activities and proposals on this occasion.

The meeting was attended by Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development; Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation; Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development; Jameela Al Muheiri, Minister of State for Public Education; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and Chairman of the National Media Council; Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing; Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs; Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State; and a number of senior officials.