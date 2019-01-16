UAE condemns Kenya hotel terror attack

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said in a statement that the UAE "condemns this terrorist act," reiterating its principled and unequivocal position that rejects all forms of violence and terrorism that target all without distinction to religion or race and regardless of their sources and pretexts.

''The UAE stands in solidarity with the Kenya government and people in their fight against violence and extremism,'' the Ministry said in a statement today.

It also called on the international community to unify efforts in confronting extremism and terrorism that pose a threat to security and stability of states.

The ministry expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured during the terrorist act.