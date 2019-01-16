Abdullah bin Zayed receives AU Commissioner

During the meeting, held on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, they discussed the UAE-African relations and ways to enhance them in the light of the growing development at all scenes.

They also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the visit of the Chairman of the AU Commission and stressed the UAE's desire to boost cooperation with the AU in various fields.

Faki Mahamat hailed the UAE's supportive role for the African countries and the AU Commission and stressed the organisation's keenness on enhancing cooperation with the UAE in all domains.

After the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah and Faki Mahamat signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the AU Commission regarding mechanisms of political, economic, and social consultations.

Sheikh Abdullah also attended the signing of AU's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai. Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, signed on behalf of the UAE and Faki Mahamat signed on behalf of the organisation.