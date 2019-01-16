Hamdan bin Mohammed launches 'Dubai Future Councils'

The Dubai Future Councils are tasked to share knowledge and expertise to find solutions to the various challenges, launch initiatives and national strategies to create future and current opportunities, with the participation of leading government and private sector’s experts specialized in exploring the future.

Sheikh Hamdan said that Dubai Future Councils have been launched following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is key for the creation of the consultancy infrastructure and the national house of expertise required to draft the future prospects of strategic sectors of Dubai, and will work on turning creative and successful ideas into reality. It will also support experts and specialists’ efforts in areas of designing the future of key sectors.

"Dubai Future Councils are leading global network that serves Dubai as an international city, and enhance potentials of success, distinction and accomplishment, as well as cement our abilities and support our efforts to employ it in the service of Dubai citizens and its residents, which will allow us to be pioneer in planing the future of key sectors, and create new sectors that boost our leadership," Sheikh Hamdan added.