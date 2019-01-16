UAE grants long-term visas to ‘Medal for Scientific Distinction’ winners

The announcement came following the second annual meeting of the Mohammed bin Rashid Academy of Scientists, which saw over 150 scientists attend from around the world.

Commenting on the announcement, Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences, said, "The granting of long-term resident visas to scientists and researchers is a reflection of the UAE leadership's vision to enhance the country's position as a destination for creative minds and talents."

"We look forward to continuing our efforts towards attaining the UAE's goal of becoming a global scientific hub, and providing an environment conducive to scientific advancement while building an integrated scientific community capable of meeting all future development needs," she added.

In November 2018, the UAE Cabinet issued a decision to adopt a new system of entry visas for investors and professional talents by providing them with long-term residence permits for up to 10 years. The system will grant investors and talents up to 10-year residency visas for specialists in medical, scientific, research and technical fields, as well as for all scientists and innovators, as well as five-year residency visas for students studying in the UAE, and 10-year visas for exceptional students.