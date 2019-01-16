Amal Al Qubaisi meets with Saudi-UAE Parliamentary Committee delegation

During her meeting on Tuesday, with a delegation from the Saudi-UAE Parliamentary Committee, at the FNC’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, Dr. Al Qubaisi said that the UAE and its wise leadership, led by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, and the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, will always support the relations and cooperation between the two countries, which will remain a model to follow of close ties for future generations.

At the start of the meeting, Dr. Al Qubaisi welcomed the members of the Saudi Shura Council while praising the parliamentary ties between the FNC and the council, which have exchanged experiences and have unified stances in international events. She also stressed their keenness to develop their ties and cooperate in reinforcing security, peace and stability in the region and around the world, as well as in providing humanitarian aid to various countries and people.

She also pointed out the approach of the two countries and their keenness to solve regional and international crises through peaceful and diplomatic solutions.

Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Ghamdi, Vice President of the Committee, lauded the strong ties between the two countries and stressed that they have witnessed significant development.

He also praised their parliamentary ties and the kind welcome witnessed by the Saudi delegation. "This visit aims to exchange expertise between the two councils and reinforce their coordination, as well as promote regional and international cooperation," he said.

The committee also held a meeting to discuss the parliamentary ties between the FNC and the Saudi Shura Council.

At the start of the meeting, Mohammed Salem Kardous Al Ameri, who welcomed the committee, highlighted the importance of strengthening the parliamentary ties between both sides, through bilateral meetings, exchanging expertise and supporting agreements on many issues of mutual concern.

Dr. Al Ghamdi highlighted the importance of enhancing the bilateral ties between the two countries, especially in the parliamentary and legislative areas, while praising the UAE’s overall development.