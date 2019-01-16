Abu Dhabi Crown Prince attends luncheon, meets citizens

His Highness exchanged greetings and held cordial discussions with citizens attending the banquet, reflecting the strong ties between the UAE leadership and its people, like that of the approach of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who invested his time and energy communicating with the Emirati people, and building a cohesive society.

Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Sheikh Hazza bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Under-Secretary of the Court of the Abu Dhabi Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, Sheikh Zayed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Director of the Office of the Abu Dhabi Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, and Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouie, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.