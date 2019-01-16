UAQ Ruler inaugurates ‘Emirates Smart Camel Centre’

Sheikh Saud was briefed about the centre, which is located on Emirates Street, by Dr. Ali bin Dhaen Al Ghafly, CEO of the Centre, who stressed that the centre uses the latest veterinary equipment, which complies with international standards and is supervised by specialist doctors licensed by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and technicians with experience in laboratory analysis. He also noted that the centre includes a comprehensive veterinary clinic, a pharmacy and a laboratory.

Sheikh Saud and Sheikh Rashid toured the centre to review its services and those provided by its facilities, including routine blood analysis and all types of tests, as well as artificial insemination for camels.

Al Ghafly thanked Sheikh Saud for inaugurating the centre and supporting, and promoting cultural heritage, which will enable it to provide the best services to camels.

The event was attended by many Sheikhs and officials.