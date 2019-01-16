Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Future Sustainability Summit

Present were President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita of Mali, President Joao Manuel of Angola, Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and Chairman of Masdar, Khalid A. Al-Falih is Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources of Saudi Arabia, Owaida Murshid Al Marrar, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Energy Department, decision makers, thinkers and innovators.

Delivering the keynote speech, Sheikh Nahyan welcomed the participants, saying Abu Dhabi has pledged to create a commercially viable city that offers the highest quality of life within the lowest environmental footprint. Masdar City is a major force in the progress of Abu Dhabi toward the goals of Environment Vision 2030 as set by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahayan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

"We, in the UAE, have come to understand the power of tolerance. Our teacher was the founder of our nation, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose birth centennial the country celebrated last year. Sheikh Zayed welcomed ambitious and talented people from around the world who contributed to the swift and peaceful development of the UAE. His tolerance enabled us all to build bridges among the diverse communities of our population. His Highness the President, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahayan, who embodies the tolerance of Sheikh Zayed, has extended the celebration of Sheikh Zayed’s example by declaring this year, 2019, the Year of Tolerance."

"Sheikh Zayed also was an innate conservationist. He realised that oil had the potential to provide social capital and wealth that would enable investment in the country’s people thereby empowering them with first rate education and health care. But he also understood that this wealth could and should be used to support the environment. Sheikh Zayed, a man of the desert, cherished his environment and, like you participants in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, shouldered responsibility for it." Sheikh Nahyan added.