Our ultimate goal is to provide innovative healthcare services: Al Owais

He reiterated that the priorities set by Ministry of Health and Prevention are aligned with overall development process in the country, as the ultimate goal is to provide an integrated, comprehensive and innovative healthcare services in line with the highest international standards to ensure the community prevention and awareness as prevention is the cornerstone of community healthcare.

Al Owais added that the ministry’s honor in the Most Improved category in the last two years came in recognition of the efforts made under the wise guidance of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

"The ministry has developed its performance and adopted innovative and high quality initiatives to meet the requirements of modern healthcare sector and improve customer satisfaction. His Excellency renewed his pledge to provide medical services that keep pace with the development process at all levels in the UAE," he stated.