Hamdan bin Zayed visits Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week's exhibition

Sheikh Hamdan, who was accompanied by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment and Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and Chairman of Masdar, toured several national and foreign pavilions and listened from the officials of these pavilions to descriptions, most of them were focused on the latest innovations and alternative solutions to generate sustainable clean energy and provide water sources and the new products, projects and exhibited materials.

He also stopped during the tour at the national pavilion of Saudi Arabia, as well as the pavilions of the Department of Energy, EAD, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), and the pavilion of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, which is participating through a strategic partnership with the UAE Space Agency.

His Highness also visited several pavilions of Arab and foreign countries which are participating in the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.