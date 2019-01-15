Leadership's trust a source of pride, says NMC Chairman

Sharjah 24 – WAM: Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and Chairman of the National Media Council (NMC) has expressed thanks and appreciation to the UAE leadership for their trust and continuous motivation that enabled the Council to work towards an outstanding and excellent work environment.
Al Jaber made the statement following the announcement of NMC as winner of the ‘Mohammed Bin Rashid Government Excellence Award’ for the category of the most improved performance in the last two years.
 
"We at the National Media Council, are committed to working hard to enhance our performance in order to achieve our vision for an informed national media, capable of putting forth the UAE's message," he added.
 
Al Jaber stressed the importance of the ‘Mohammed Bin Rashid Government Excellence Award’ in improving government performance and in translating the UAE leadership's vision for the UAE as a global hub for excellence, innovation and development.