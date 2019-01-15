FNC holds first meeting during Year of Tolerance

During the meeting, which is the first in the Tear of Tolerance, the council highlighted the importance of the current partnerships between the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments, the Sawab and Hedayah centres, academic institutions, the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA, the Supreme Committee of Tolerance, and other institutions relevant to promoting the role of the a General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments.

The council also highlighted its strategies, plans, orientation and religious awareness regarding the country’s values and its moderate religious discourse, along with establishing tolerance as a key Islamic value.

While discussing the policy of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments regarding guidance and orientation, the FNC adopted eight recommendations, including preparing a programme to update religious lectures, sermons and speeches to be more in line with modern social values, as well as transferring their content to their targeted audience through utilising modern technologies, such as social media and satellite media, and developing a smart application for the authority, which can be easily used by people of determination.

Dr. Mohammed Matar Al Kaabi, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments, expressed the authority’s agreement of the FNC’s recommendations while valuing the role of the FNC’s Islamic and Endowments Affairs and Public Facilities Committee, which studied the authority’s policy and presented developmental recommendations for promoting religious affairs in the country, in line with the vision of the wise leadership.

During the session, FNC members directed five questions. Two questions, which were answered by Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, were on ensuring the safety of kindergarten students, and the merger of Ghalila Primary Education Second Circle School and Sha’am Secondary Education School for Boys. Three other questions, which were postponed for the next session, due to a letter of apology from Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills, were on the failure of students to pass their foundation year at university, the minimum wage of UAE nationals, and medical review licencing.

The session was attended by a delegation from the Saudi-Emirati Brotherhood Committee, headed by Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Ghamdi, Deputy Chairman of the Committee, and the delegation from the Latin America and the Caribbean Group of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, IPU, headed by Plas Lanu, First Deputy Chairman of the Group.