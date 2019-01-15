Hazza bin Zayed meets President of Montenegro

Sheikh Hazza welcomed President Dukanovic, saying the sustainability week has become a global meeting place for decision-makers, experts and specialists from around the world who seek to maintain a consensus on global issues, particularly energy, environmental security, and sustainability.

President Dukanovic said he was pleased with his meeting with Sheikh Hazza and praised Abu Dhabi for hosting this important event, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The meeting was attended by Milan Rocen, Chief political advisor of the President of Montenegro and Dushka Yekenic, Montenegrin Charge d'Affaires.

Also present were Hamad Mubarak Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Petroleum Council; Abdul Salam Al Rumaithi, UAE Ambassador to Montenegro; Mohamed Juma Al Shamsi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports Company; Abu Bakr Al Khouri, CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports Company, and Mohamed bin Thaloub Al Dir'ee, Chairman of the UAE Wrestling and Judo Association.