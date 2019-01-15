ERC launches educational projects in Yemen

The new projects include the restoration and refurbishment of schools in many areas of Yemen.

The ERC also dispatched food and relief convoys to remote areas, as well as medical centres across the Shabwa Governorate. A total of 1272 food parcels were distributed, benefitting 7,709 people.

One hundred food parcels were distributed to students in illiteracy eradication programmes in the Hijr district of Hadramaut, while another 1,000 food parcel were distributed to underprivileged families in Dawa'an.

So far in the Year of Tolerance, the ERC has distributed 2,730 food parcels benefiting some 13,650 individuals in Hadramaut.