VP honours winners of ‘Mohammed bin Rashid Government Excellence Award’

"We have 10 years of achievements. We want the UAE government to be the best government in the world. We want every government ministry and government body to be the best in the world in the next phase of government excellence. This is the standard and benchmark for the performance of government agencies in the country," His Highness said.

"The UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has become a model of government work efficiency, as it adopted a comprehensive prospective for distinction that revolve around serving people and improving life quality. The follow up of Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is a source to push forward the journey of distinction, and sharpen the spirit of government working teams, who managed to turn the experience of their government into an inspiring model," Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid added.

"The outstanding achievements we have honoured today are an example and model for the members of our government team. Every employee in our government has the energy, potential and passion to serve the nation and the community. We want to harness this energy and enhance these potential, and stimulate passion to achieve the highest levels of outstanding performance," His Highness said.

"The journey of our country is full of distinction. And today we celebrate 10 years since the launch of the Sheikh Khalifa Government Excellence Programme. We are proud of our achievements that further enhanced our competitiveness and leadership and advancement in various sectors where we become a model to follow. We are always ready to share our experiences with our brothers and friends for the best of people.

"We expect the winners of the Excellence Awards to strengthen their leadership and excellence; and from our government team to intensify efforts to improve the levels of performance and efficiency. The winning authorities have a great responsibility to build on the results achieved. The entities that did not achieve the desired results need to reconsider their performance and work style, and to improve its services, experiences and mechanisms," he added.

His Highness congratulated the winners stressing that, "winning excellence awards is an incentive for further excellence and transferring experience to the team. Excellence is not an objective but just a mean to stimulate and sharpening the spirit and energies. We will follow up the work of all the winners of excellence awards and evaluate the levels of their performance and development of their experiences. Excellence is not a race that ends with honor, but a full life cycle in which the person provide the best of what he has."

The 5th edition of the event was attended by Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council, FNC, Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, along with ministers and dignitaries.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan who was honoured with the "Mohammed bin Rashid Scarf" for his efforts that led the UAE passport to be the number one in the world. The Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, was also awarded the Scarf for his leadership in the aviation industry.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Government Excellence Award consist of 25 award categories that take into account the diversity in the work nature of federal entities and achievements of the Sheikh Khalifa Government Excellence Programme’s objectives and leadership in all fields Since its inception, the total nominations for the award reached 2,230. The four previous editions of the award saw the honouring of 157 entities and individuals.