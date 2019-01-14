President of Maldives visits Wahat Al Karama

He was accompanied by Dr. Hussain Niyaz, Ambassador of the Republic of Maldives to the UAE.

He also visited the mausoleum of the late Sheikh Zayed, the Founding Father of the UAE and recalled Sheikh Zayed’s qualities and wise approach to tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

The President of Maldives and his accompanying delegation was accompanied by Dr. Youssef Al Obaidly, the Director-General of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre during his tour.

He then went on a tour across and listened to a detailed explanation about Wahat Al Karama different components, which embody the bravery and heroism of UAE heroes, as well as the nation’s noble values.

Solih also was given a copy of the book Spaces of Light, published by the mosque centre.