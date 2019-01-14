Mohamed bin Zayed receives Australian Defence Minister

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed discussed with the Australian Defence Minister ties of friendship and cooperation and ways to enhance bilateral cooperation, especially in defence and military domains.

They also shared views on current regional and international developments.

In attendance were Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council, FNC; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, and Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces.