Amal Al Qubaisi, IPU President discuss strengthening parliamentary relations

At the start of the meeting, Dr. Al Qubaisi welcomed Barron, highlighted the exceptional bilateral relations between the IPU and the FNC, and commended Barron’s efforts to lead the organisation while affirming the importance of developing the relations between both sides.

Dr. Al Qubaisi and Barron also discussed the means of strengthening their parliamentary cooperation while affirming the importance of implementing a cooperation agreement between both sides, which is the first such international agreement signed by the IPU and is the outcome of the FNC’s active parliamentary diplomacy.

Dr. Al Qubaisi stressed that the UAE’s vision is based on the principles and values of tolerance, as it is a key value that was ingrained by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in the UAE people. There is, therefore, a well-established equality and coexistence based on this strong and well-established foundation in the UAE, which has become an international symbol and icon of tolerance and a home for peace and coexistence, she added while noting the creation of the office of the Minister of State for Tolerance for the first time in the UAE in February 2016, and the announcement that 2019 will be the Year of Tolerance.

Barron thanked Dr. Al Qubaisi for her hospitality while highlighting her gratitude for the UAE’s efforts to support her in the elections for the IPU’s presidency and her subsequent victory.

The meeting was attended by Jamal Mohammed Al Hai, FNC Member, and Ahmed Shabib Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the FNC.