Mohamed bin Zayed receives Armenian President

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the Armenian President and the participating ministers in ADSW which showcases and discusses the most important economic and social trends and initiatives aimed at achieving sustainability and developing solutions to further advance the building of a future of prosperity and stability for future generation.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and the delegation exchanged cordial talks about cooperation between the UAE and their respective countries in various fields which meet the needs of their peoples of achieving development and prosperity.

Sarkissian and the ministers praised the agenda and the pressing topics of the ADSW on energy, water and sustainable development and its challenges and stressed that it has become a major international event to discuss ways to find solutions to the challenges of sustainability facing the world and to rally the efforts of the international community to work to build a better future for tomorrow's generation.

Among those who attended the meeting were Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC ; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.