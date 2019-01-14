Mohamed bin Zayed receives Chinese President's message

This occurred when he received Chinese President's Special Representative, Member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Yang Jiechi, at Al Bahar Palace.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed Jiechi and expressed his pride at the UAE-Chinese historic relations. They also discussed cooperation between the two sides in the economic, investment and scientific fields as well as energy and technology domains and ways to develop them to wider horizons in the best interest of the sides to meet the future aspirations.

They reviewed the latest regional and international developments of mutual concern.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed emphasised the desire of the UAE, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to promote relations with China in various fields given the country's approach to enhance relations with various friendly countries based on mutual respect, understanding, cooperation and common interests.

The Chinese President's Special Representative drew attention to the strong relations with the UAE which is deemed the China's first strategic partner in the region. He also pointed to the opening of the CSP Abu Dhabi Terminal at Khalifa Port by COSCO Shipping Ports and Abu Dhabi Ports which are the latest partnerships and projects carried out by the two countries.

Among those who attended the meeting were Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.