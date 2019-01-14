ERC launches district health unit in Yemen

The launch of the unit and centre is part of the ERC’s support for the humanitarian, services and development sectors in Taiz Governorate and Yemen’s Red Sea Coast, to ease the suffering of Yemenis and provide health services to women and children.

Mohammed Al Junaibi, Head of the ERC’s Relief Aid Programme, stated that the launch of the unit and centre aims to provide health services for women and children and offer free medical services to over 700 families, which is the equivalent of 22,000 people in Mawza and neighbouring areas.

He added that the unit and centre were supplied with modern medical equipment and essential medicines, to treat all common diseases and epidemics in the district.

Dr. Abdulrahim Al Qasimi, Director-General of the Health Office in Mawza District, said that the ERC is providing free health services to the residents of the district’s villages and neighbouring areas while pointing out that it carried out the rehabilitation and maintenance, and furnished and equipped the unit and the centre.

During the launch, local officials thanked the UAE for providing aid and free health services to residents, as well as relief, health, water and other services while commending the ERC’s role in rehabilitating, maintaining and furnishing local health facilities, which were looted and destroyed by the Iranian-backed Houthi militias.