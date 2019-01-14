UAE military judiciary officials take oath

Attending the ceremony were Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, UAE Attorney-General, Ali Mohammed Al Baloushi, Attorney-General of Abu Dhabi, Essam Issa Al Humaidan, Attorney-General of Dubai, Hassan Saeed Mhimed, Attorney General of Ras Al Khaimah, and Brigadier-General Salem Jumaa Al Kaabi, Director of Military Justice.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the military judges and prosecutors, wishing them success in carrying out their duties. He instructed them to be honest, fair and impartial.