FNC committee discusses draft law on regulating space sector

Al Kamali said that the committee discussed the law in the presence of representatives of the UAE Space Agency, and exchanged views on certain articles of the law, responded to inquiries from committee members on scientific and technical matters, and amended some articles.

He added that the committee held several meetings with representatives of relevant authorities, to exchange views on certain articles of the law, review related studies and reports prepared by the General Secretariat.

The committee also assessed the opinions of legal specialists and the impact of scientific research by universities related to space sciences, as well as the cooperation with relevant international institutes in training students.