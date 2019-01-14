Abdullah bin Zayed receives President of GGGI

During the meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, ADSW, the two sides explored the joint cooperation between the UAE and the World Green Growth Institute and the global efforts to establish a sustainable global economy.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Ban Ki-moon's visit and lauded the institute's efforts and its role in adopting practices that lead to the establishment of a sustainable global economy.

In turn, Ki-moon praised the UAE's continued support for renewable energy, energy efficiency and green economic growth. He also commended the UAE's pioneering projects - at the local and international levels - to promote the use of clean and renewable energy.