Abdullah bin Zayed meets Maldivian President during ADSW 2019

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with his Maldivian counterpart Abdulla Shahid to establish a joint cooperation committee.

Sheikh Abdullah conveyed to President Salih the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their wishes for the Maldives further progress and prosperity.

The President of Maldives, in turn, reciprocated his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, and his wishes for progress and prosperity to the UAE.

Both parties reviewed cooperation relations between the two countries, and means to further develop them in various fields. They also exchanged views on a number of regional issues of common concern.

Sheikh Abdullah commended the outstanding relations between the UAE and the Maldives, noting both sides' keenness on strengthening aspects of cooperation between them.

For his part, the President of Maldives affirmed that cooperation between both countries are witnessing remarkable development at various levels. He also lauded the cultural renaissance witnessed by the UAE at all levels thanks to its wise leadership.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Saeed Mohammed Ali Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to the Maldives.