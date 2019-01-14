DFF a successful global model for innovation: Hamdan bin Mohammed

During a visit to Area 2071 at Emirates Towers in Dubai, Sheikh Hamadan approved 16 projects out of 45 aimed to develop government services in Dubai as part of the 10X Initiative, managed by the Dubai Future Foundation.

His Highness also launched a platform to monitor the initiative's progress, where he will follow up the initiative’s projects through the platform, to be implemented within 24 months. The second phase of the initiative saw the submission of 97 creative ideas, and assessment of 45 joint initiatives to develop government work, where 12 government entities.

Sheikh Hamdan also reviewed a number of projects presented by government entities, as part of the initiative.

"Developing government work in Dubai starts from preparing a foundation of innovation and collaboration between government entities...speeding up these processes is the core of the Dubai 10X objectives," Sheikh Hamdan noted.

He added, "We are determined to become a world pioneer in designing services that stimulate the future and meet people’s needs with the highest efficiency. Dubai will be the centre of launching creative ideas never seen before."

"Our journey towards the future doesn’t know the impossible. We want Dubai to be a destination of creative minds and a source of futuristic ideas," the Dubai Crown Prince affirmed.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Managing Director of DFF; Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence and Deputy Managing Director of DFF; and Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of the Foundation.