Mohamed bin Zayed, global leaders hold discussions during ADSW

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed met with President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih of the Maldives, President Milo Đukanović of Montenegro, and President Hage Geingob of Namibia.

UAE bilateral ties with the friendly nations were covered during the meetings, as well as means to develop them. The leaders also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Discussions between His Highness and the world leaders also tackled agenda topics covered during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week proceedings, especially those related to the World Future Energy Summit. The parties reviewed the core initiatives being undertaken by governments and international organisations on energy, water, the environment and sustainable development solutions to address future challenges.