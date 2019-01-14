Mohamed bin Zayed honours winners of Zayed Sustainability Prize

The ceremony was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and a number of world leaders and representatives.

Sheikh Mohamed congratulated the winners and praised their efforts and contributions to support sustainable development, urging them to continue working towards innovative and sustainable solutions to face present and future challenges.

His Highness said that this year's award represents an important milestone in its history, as in 2018, under the 'Year of Zayed', the UAE celebrated the revival of the heritage, values and approach of the Founding Father late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, which have inspired the development of broader award categories for solutions in addressing the challenges of global sustainability.

Sheikh Mohamed said that - under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan - the UAE is continuing to draw inspiration from its vision of sustainable and comprehensive development, which will continue to be celebrated throughout 2019 - the 'Year of Tolerance'.

His Highness presented the award to the ten winners in the following categories: health, food, energy, water and international secondary schools.