Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed attend opening of ADSW

Also present during the opening ceremony were: President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz of Mauritania; President Ivan Duque Marquez of Colombia; President of Armen Sarkissian Armenia; President Joao Lourenco of Angola; President Danny Faure of Seychelles; President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita of Mali; President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih of Maldives; President Paul Kagame of Rwanda; President Hage Geingob of Namibia; President Milo Dukanovic of Montenegro; Special Envoy of the Chinese President Yang Jiechi; Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi; and Crown Prince of Ajman, Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi.

Their Highnesses welcomed the leaders and experts who are meeting in the UAE to discuss the issues and challenges of sustainability, broaden dialogue and intensify efforts to reach solutions for a more sustainable future, expressing hope that such fruitful meetings will continue to find effective solutions in providing energy and clean sources, hence creating a better future for people all around the world.