UAE a global model for promoting peace through humanitarian role in Yemen, says EU President

Tajani also stressed the importance of joint efforts to ensure security and stability in the Middle East during a recent meeting with Dr. Amal Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the UAE Federal National Council (FNC), at the headquarters of the European Parliament in Brussels.

Commending the developing relations between the UAE and the EU, Tajani highlighted the FNC’s role in driving international parliamentary efforts to counter terrorism and extremism.

Pointing out the importance of the exhibition organised last week by the Emirates Red Crescent at the European Parliament’s headquarters, the European Parliament President said, "The exhibition introduces Europeans to the humanitarian efforts of the UAE. The country has become a global model for promoting peace and stability through its humanitarian role in Yemen and its assistance to victims of disasters and crises as the largest international aid donor relative to GDP."

The two dignitaries discussed ways to enhance relations between the UAE and EU countries. They emphasised the importance of collective commitment among the world’s nations to avoid instigating sectarian tensions and supporting terrorist militias, as well as joint efforts to combat terrorism and extremism and eliminate sources of funding for extremist ideologies.

The three-day ERC exhibition aimed to disseminate more knowledge about UAE’s values and principles premised on providing aid without discrimination on the basis of religion, colour or race. It also promoted the UAE’s humanitarian and developmental efforts and aid to various world countries, which stands at US$32.01 billion from 2013 through 2017, from which millions of refugees and displaced people around the world benefitted, including10 million Yemenis.