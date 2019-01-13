Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mauritania's President

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the visit of the Mauritanian President and hoped that the visit would contribute to developing the fraternal relations in the best interests of the two countries.

They also reviewed bilateral relations and ways to develop them for the benefit of the two sides to meet the aspirations of their peoples for development and prosperity.

The two sides also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual concern.

Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Essa Abdullah Masood Al Kalbani, UAE Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, and Hussain Jasim Al Nowais, the Chairman of the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, attended from the UAE side.

Mohamed Ould Abdel Fattah, Minister of Petroleum, Energy and Mines, and a number of officials accompanying the Mauritanian President attended from Mauritania.