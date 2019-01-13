Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Angola

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region attended the meeting.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Lourenco discussed cooperation between the two countries in economic, trade, and investment fields and how to develop them in the best interest of the two countries and peoples.

They also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest and the latest regional and international developments.

The Angolan President praised the significance of the ADSW that attracts the cream of experts, technology pioneers, and the next generation of sustainability leaders, to discuss global opportunities that can result from a convergence of sectors as well as shed light on the future of energy and water and the challenges they face.

His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, also attended from the UAE side.

Angola’s Minister of External Relations, Manuel Domingos Augusto; Angola’s Minister of Finance, Augusto Archer de Sousa Mangueira; Minister of State, Edeltrudes Costa, and Angolan Ambassador to the UAE, Dr. Jose Andrade de Lemos, were also present.