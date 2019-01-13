Amal Al Qubaisi highlights UAE’s efforts to achieve international security, stability to European parliamentarians

Dr. Al Qubaisi separately met with Pier Antonio Panzeri, Chair of the Human Rights Committee; Mariya Gabriel, European Commissioner for Digital and Social Economy; Pavel Svoboda, European Parliament Member and Chair of the Legal Affairs Committee, and Sergei Stanishev, President of the Party of European Socialists and European Parliament Member.

Dr. Al Qubaisi highlighted the importance of investing in parliamentary cooperation, which was achieved through the signings of Memorandums of Understanding, MoU, between the FNC and several European national parliaments.

Dr. Al Qubaisi explained the country’s vision and its planning for the future while asserting that human development and caring about education and innovation are priorities of the UAE’s wise leadership and government, as well as the FNC and the country’s institutions, as they consider them the engine of development and the pillar of competitiveness, which will achieve the UAE Vision 2021 and the UAE Centennial 2071.

She also noted the UAE’s humanitarian, development and relief efforts, and its role in combatting terrorism and extremism, through its participation in relevant Arab and international coalitions. She also mentioned Iran’s role in undermining the security and stability of the region’s countries, through supporting armed militias, inciting sectarian and religious prejudices, and interfering in their internal affairs.