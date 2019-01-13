FNC ‘Financial Committee’ to discuss Emirates Development Bank policies

Al Shamsi stressed that the plan includes holding meetings with relevant authorities, to listen to their suggestions and opinions and to respond to the inquiries of the committee’s members while noting that the committee aims to draft realistic and relevant recommendations.

Al Shamsi added that the committee will discuss the bank’s policy during its subsequent meetings through four key pillars, which are the bank’s strategic plan, the coordinated efforts of relevant authorities in financing the housing sector, financing small and medium-sized enterprises, and financing vital sectors and infrastructure projects.