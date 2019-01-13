Mohammed bin Rashid: UAE is keen to achieve ‘food security’

Sheikh Mohammed noted that it is also a key requirements for the comprehensive sustainable development to further boost the UAE's ranking in the global food security indices, hence, turn it into a global hub for food security that is based on innovation.

His Highness’s comment come as he reviewed the results of Government Accelerators Working Groups to adopt Modern Agricultural Technology.

"Achieving food security is key for the UAE Government. We want the UAE to be pioneer in food security through the development of a comprehensive and sustainable work process for food security that use future technology in finding solutions for the challenges related to securing food sources. We are aware that achieving food security to our society is a key pillar for our comprehensive sustainable journey," His Highness said.

He added, "We want a better future for the next generations, where every member of the society will receive a secured healthy food. We want to develop the tools and solutions to overcome the challenges related to food security, and create solution and models and process to improve agriculture sector in the country, and provide trusted sustained resources."

Sheikh Mohammed was briefed on the 10 strategic initiatives that were developed by Government Accelerators team to adopt Modern Agricultural Technology, and aims to develop creative solutions to increase the efficiency and competitiveness of locally produced food products, through providing supports and attracting investments to set up sustainable agriculture projects that ensure food security for the UAE, and support economic growth.

Accompanying Sheikh Mohammed were Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai; and Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.