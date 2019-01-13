Abu Dhabi CP, Ugandan PM discuss bilateral ties

During the meeting, held at the Beach Palace, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Prime Minister Rugunda, held discussions surrounding bilateral ties between the two countries, and mean of developing them across sectors, especially in the trade and investment, and energy fields.

The two sides highlighted the importance of hosting events during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, that shed light on issues concerning the environment, and energy and water security, involving the international community to come up with innovative solutions to address sustainability issues.

Also present at the meeting were Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, EAA, Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, Irene Nafuna Muloni, Uganda's Minister of Energy, and Zaake Wanume Kibedi, Ambassador of Uganda to the UAE.