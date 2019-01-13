Mohamed bin Zayed receives IPU President

Barron is currently visiting the country to take part in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week events.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Barron held discussions on the role parliaments play to support their peoples, and address issues of interest to ensure sustainability, peace and security.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international developments. They noted the importance of events being held during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, such that issues concerning energy, water, and the environment are addressed.

Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council, FNC, Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, EAA, and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, were present during the meeting.